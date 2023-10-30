Shiv Sena (UBT) alleges Fadnavis’ video a ploy to divert attention from Maratha quota agitation

The Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed that the circulation of an old video featuring former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing that he will return to helm the state was likely a deliberate attempt to divert attention from the ongoing indefinite fast by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange.

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana said Fadnavis has the solution to ensure that illegal chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is facing disqualification proceedings as an MLA, remains in power, but he has no plan to save the life of Jarange. It seems the Maharashtra government’s priority is to retain power in the state, the Saamana said. This government is seemingly not concerned about the life of the Maratha youth who are demanding reservation and observing hunger protests, it said.

Members of the Maratha community have been agitating for the reservation in government jobs and education. Jarange has been observing fast since October 25. Fadnavis on Saturday said CM Shinde will retain his post even if he is disqualified and gets elected as an MLC.

Targeting Fadnavis, Saamana said he seems to have a shop of providing solutions and engaging in settlements. He has even devised a solution to get CM Shinde elected to the Maharashtra legislative council if the latter gets disqualified as an MLA. Fadnavis has a plan to save Shinde but he has no solution for addressing the Maratha quota demand, it said.

On Friday, Maharashtra BJP posted a 2019 video of former CM Fadnavis announcing that he will return to helm the state, prompting speculation in political circles. This video appears to be a tactic to divert attention from the protest launched by Manoj Jarange for the Maratha reservation. Fadnavis’ explanation about the video clip is ridiculous. The Maratha quota issue is spreading like fire, and the state government is bewildered, the editorial said.