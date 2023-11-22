Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary booked for molestation during clash with Shinde supporters

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, charging a local Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary and three others with molestation. The allegations stem from a recent clash between two factions of the party at Shivaji Park. No arrest has been made so far.

On the eve of the death anniversary of Bal Thackeray at his memorial, a clash erupted between members of the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The incident occurred when Shinde visited the spot to pay homage along with his supporters.

The complainant stated that a local Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary and three others misbehaved with her, the official said. Based on the complaint, Shivaji Park Police registered a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said, adding that further investigation is underway.