Shiv Sena's Deepak Kesarkar Hits Back at Aaditya Thackeray's Corruption Allegations, Accuses Him of Dividing Party (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar responded to accusations of corruption in the school uniform scheme made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Kesarkar criticized Thackeray's claims, stating, "He is immature for his age. The clothes were procured through a tender valued at less than 11 crore. When they receive a large sum, they call it 'khoke', and when it's less, they call it 'malai'. This has become their habit.

Shiv Sena was bifurcated because of Aaditya Thackeray. When I arranged meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and the Prime Minister, Aaditya Thackeray came in between. When I used to get calls, they had decided to bring Mahayuti government in 15 days. Uddhav Thackeray said this to the PM. Then he called me and asked for a month's time. When we used to talk, he used to say that Aaditya is here, don't talk about this. It meant they wanted to go with Congress. Shiv Sena was affected because of Aaditya Thackeray. I want to challenge Aaditya, the most rich city is Mumbai, and no builder, or a contractor can say that they gave money to Deepak Kesarkar.

Aditya Thackeray on Saturday praised the Maharashtra government's decision to cancel the previous plan for distributing school uniforms. However, he accused former Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar of misconduct in the matter, calling for an investigation into potential administrative or financial corruption. Thackeray alleged that Kesarkar did not even spare the school uniforms.

