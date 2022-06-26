Shiv Sena's rebel MLA wins election unopposed

Under the leadership of Karad Patan MLA and Minister of State for Home Affairs Shambhuraj Desai, only Shambhuraj Desai supporters filed their nomination papers on Friday (25) for the five-yearly election of Balasaheb Desai Sahakari Sugar Factory in Marli. herefore, the election was held without any opposition. But the celebration was held in Guwahati. Shiv Sena rebel group leader Eknath Shinde and other MLAs who were there congratulated Shambhuraj Desai with a bouquet of flowers.

Political upheaval is going on in the state due to Shiv Sena rebellion. More than 40 MLAs including Eknath Shinde are camped in Guwahati. However, the election of Balasaheb Desai Sugar Factory at Marli in Patan was declared. However, Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who is in the capital of Assam, did everything from there. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections.

Shiv Sena MLAs have revolted in Guwahati to get Shiv Sena out of Mahavikas Aghadi. Minister of State for Home Affairs Shambhuraj Desai has been with him since day one. From there he had his eye on the factory election process. The factory election was held unopposed on Friday evening. Rebel MLAs congratulated Shambhuraj Desai and wished him success. His photos have also gone viral by supporters in Patan.



Minister of State for Home Affairs Shambhuraj Desai had already drawn up a strategy for the factory elections. Candidates were fixed. He had filled up his own candidature form. It was filled with indicators, approvers. It was also speculated that the panel would not be formed against the opposition Patankar group. So all that was left was the formality of the election process. Taking this opportunity, he launched his son Yashraj. The election went off as expected. Therefore, Shambhuraj Desai's group is celebrating the double success of entry with young faces and unopposed elections.