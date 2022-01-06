Shivam Khajuria emphasises on being extra cautious amid sudden surge of Covid cases

Mumbai, Jan 6 Shivam Khajuria, who currently essays the lead role of Nihar Goyal in 'Mann Sundar', says looking at the sudden increase in Covid cases around the country, especially in Maharashtra, he is being extra careful.

He says: "I'm being very responsible with myself. I'm not meeting anyone outside and not going anywhere that is crowded. I keep a sanitiser with me and stay in a mask whenever I'm out of home."

Shivam Khajuria who earlier essayed an antagonist Naveen in his debut TV show 'Molkki', urges to be careful about what you touch as you go outside or return home.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, getting outside can be a great idea for both the physical and mental health of you and your family. But as with everything else these days, going outside needs to be done safely. We need to be careful of what we touch when we go out. As if you live in a shared building, you need to be careful about things like elevator buttons and doorknobs that others touch."

Shivam feels a healthy diet is important and one who stays alone here in Mumbai can depend on food from outside with precautions instead of compromising and developing health issues.

He adds: "There's no evidence that food can spread the virus and that includes takeout. The risk of infection by the virus from food packaging, and bags is also thought to be very low, so you can move forward with some confidence (with appropriate caution)."

