"Shivsainik Till His Last..." Raj Thackeray and Sharad Pawar Offer Condolences Over Death of Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi

Mumbai: Manohar Joshi, the first Chief Minister of Shiv Sena and who played a foremost role in the formation of Shiv Sena, passed away today. Manohar Joshi breathed his last at 3.02 am on February 23, 2024, at Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted to the Hospital on February 21 after he complained of uneasiness. He was diagnosed with a heart attack and was being treated in the intensive care unit. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is on a visit to Buldhana, has canceled all today's programs and is heading to Mumbai. Maharashtra Navanirman Sena president Raj Thackeray also paid tribute to him.

"Manohar Joshi sir passed away. He was a senior leader in the first line of Balasaheb's support since he formed the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena's style was aggressive, but Sir's political journey continued while maintaining non-caste rivalry. Balasaheb's dream of installing a Shiv Sainik as chief minister was fulfilled in the form of Manohar Joshi. Later, he became the Lok Sabha Speaker and then remained as a soldier of Balasaheb till his last breath," Thackeray recalled.

"A Shiv Sainik, a leader who has seen and lived the burning history of Shiv Sena since 1966, has passed away. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) pays tribute to Manohar Joshi sir," He tweeted. Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also tweeted and remembered Manohar Joshi.

Sharad Pawar Expresses Grief

"The demise of Senior Shiv Sena leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra state Manohar Joshi is very sad. He was known in political circles for his personality traits of outspokenness and a courageous attitude. Manohar Joshi was known as a trusted aide of Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. As the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he worked hard for the development of the state by taking everyone along". Sharad Pawar recalled that when he was the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he was instrumental in installing an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the parliament premises. "I extend my condolences to the Joshi family," he said.