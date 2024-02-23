Manohar Joshi Passes Away: PM Modi Offers Condolences on Passing of Former Maharashtra CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, who died due to cardiac arrest at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was 86 years old.

Joshi reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest on February 21st and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He passed away peacefully early on the morning of February 23rd.

PM Modi took X (formerly known as Twitter) and tweeted, "Pained by the passing away of Shri Manohar Joshi Ji. He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state’s progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister. During his tenure as the Lok Sabha Speaker, he strove to make our Parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative. Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

Joshi's mortal remains will be kept at his current residence, W54, near Ruparel College, Matunga West, from 11 am to 2 pm for funeral services. The funeral procession will begin at 2 p.m. His body will be cremated with state honours at Dadar Crematorium.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was born on December 2, 1937, in Nandvi village in Raigad district. In 1995, he became the chief minister of the state during the coalition government. Manohar Joshi has served in various positions, including corporator, mayor, member of the legislative council, MLA, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, MP, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, Lok Sabha Speaker, and Rajya Sabha Members. He was not active in politics for the past few years due to illness. Manohar Joshi was a first-rung leader of the Shiv Sena. He was a close associate of Bal Thackeray.