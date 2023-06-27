Shocking! Culprit snatches police officer's bike while pretending to seek address

A surprising incident occurred on Vishnupuri road when an unknown person approached a police officer pretending to ask for directions. While the officer was trying to help, the culprits forcefully pushed the officer away and quickly stole his motorcycle. This happened around 8:30 pm on June 25 and has left people shocked and concerned.

While on duty at Dharmabad Police Station, Uddhav Munde went to the premises of Rajshree Public School on June 25 around 8:30 pm to drop off guests. After safely dropping off the guests, Munde was travelling on the Vishnupuri to Latur Phata road. At that moment, an individual suddenly appeared in front of their bike and asked Munde for directions to Vishnupuri.

In response, Munde confirmed that there was a direct road to Vishnupuri, located at a distance of two kilometres. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, the accused forcibly snatched the keys to Munde's bike and forcefully pushed him, causing him to fall. Seizing the opportunity, the accused swiftly fled the scene with Munde's bike. A case has been officially registered at the Nanded Rural police station, and the investigation is currently is underway.