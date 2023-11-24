Shocking! Mumbai couple sells their son and newborn daughter to buy drugs

A couple's addiction to drugs led them to sell their children— a son for Rs 60,000 and a newborn girl for Rs 14,000—just to fuel their destructive habit. The shocking revelation came to light due to the vigilance of the police, who promptly took action.

The couple involved has been identified as Shabbir and Sania Khan. The crime branch has rescued a newborn girl, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The investigation stems from a complaint filed by Rubina Khan (32), a resident of the Bandra area, at the Nagar police station.

Rubina's brother Shabbir, who was married to Sania, faced ongoing conflicts with his wife due to their shared drug addiction. Sania eventually left their home and moved to Versova. In 2019, the couple had a son named Subhan. Following the death of Sania's mother, they relocated to Nallasopara on rent. They welcomed a son, Hussain, in 2021 and a daughter on October 1, 2023.

Facing financial difficulties, the couple moved back to Rubina's house on a Wednesday. Rubina became suspicious when she noticed that Shabbir was only accompanied by four-year-old Subhan. When inquired about the other children, Sania avoided the question. After persistent questioning, Sania confessed to the unthinkable act—the sale of Hussain one-and-a-half years ago and the newborn girl on October 1, driven by the desperate need for funds to support their drug addiction.

The revelation left Rubina in shock, and she promptly reported the incident to the police. Three individuals, including Shabbir and Sania, have been arrested, and the authorities are actively searching for the missing boy.

Sania, assisted by her elder sister's sister-in-law, Usha Rathod, sold the boy, Hussain, for Rs 60,000 to an unidentified individual in the Andheri area and the newborn daughter, was sold to Shakeel Makrani for Rs 14,000. The crime branch has arrested a woman and initiated an investigation in this regard.