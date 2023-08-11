Shocking twist uncovered in search for missing BJP member Sana Khan

Nagpur BJP office bearer Sana Khan has been missing since last week. Nagpur police are investigating further in this case and one person has been arrested. In this case, Sana Khan's marriage certificate has come to the fore.

Sana Khan, a BJP office bearer in Nagpur, had a court marriage with a businesswoman in Jabalpur a few months ago. During the investigation, a marriage certificate has surfaced from Jabalpur, indicating that both Sana Khan and Amit Sahu had a court marriage in April 2023, Saam reported.

According to reports, Sana Khan's brother has stated that they are unaware of this court marriage. However, Sana Khan's family has raised concerns about the name of the witness mentioned on this marriage certificate. Sana Khan's brothers have made allegations that she was murdered in this case. They further claim that Sana's friend, Amit Sahu, killed her and disposed of her body in a river. Amit Sahu, a hotelier from Jabalpur, is under suspicion.

The Jabalpur police have taken his servant into custody. The servant has informed the police that he noticed blood while cleaning the car.