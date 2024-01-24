Shopkeepers Lose Livelihoods as Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation Conducts Demolition Drive

Abdul Hasan Sheikh, a small business owner who runs a garage in the bustling Hyderi Chowk area of Mira Road, Thane, faced a devastating blow when the local civic authority demolished his shop – his sole source of income for the past 22 years. The demolition took place a day after the communal unrest in Mira Bhayander City, raising concerns about a potential link between the events. The swift demolition of 12 unauthorized structures has jeopardised the livelihood of all people operating small-scale businesses and raised questions on the timing of Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC). During the demolition, the shopkeepers were asked to get out of the premises. "The cop held my hand and pulled me out, not giving me even a second to comprehend the situation. I asked them to at least allow me to take crucial belongings but did not allow it. Right in front of my eyes, my garage was turned into piles of debris.``

Like Sheikh, at least 12 illegal structures, including extensions to shops and temporary sheds were razed in the same complex. What sets this demolition apart is that it occurred in the presence of approximately 1,000 personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and police stations in Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar. Usually, demolition does not require such a huge force.However, an MBMC official claimed, "The police protection was merely a precautionary measure to ensure the safe execution of the demolition, aiming to maintain control and prevent any unnecessary commotion. The police were equipped with teargas handguns to safeguard the demolition squads.As per Sheikh, the anti-demolition squad of Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation brought in two bulldozers for pulling down the structures, without giving any prior notice. Sheikh added, "This is not how the authorities implement rules and regulations, it was a total abuse of power. I have to bear loss off atleast 5 to 6 lakhs, 6 workers worked with me, this has created a question of their livelihood too" Sheikh also claimed that in the past 22 years, no authority ever visited and demolition within a day, is but extreme.

Sheikh and other shopkeepers claimed that this was the first instance of a demolition drive taking place in the Hyderi Chowk, earlier no MBMC officer questioned the legality of the land. Also, received no prior notice of the demolition. Raja Ryan, a vegetable vendor had his cart store next to the garage of Sheikh for the past 1 year. Ryan lost goods worth 1.5 lakh rupees, he questioned the authorities' handling of the situation. "Why destroy our belongings, first no notice was given and then my goods were ruined, but they did not listen. We were powerless in the presence of such a strong force to put up a united front." Another shopkeeper who wished to be unknown said, "We suffered losses worth 30- 40 lakhs. It is like restarting a whole life again after clearing the wounds of the past." MBMC officials denied any connection to the recent communal incident. Deputy municipal commissioner Maruti Gaikwad described the demolition as part of a pre-planned routine under the Swachhata Abhiyaan cleanliness campaign. He cited concerns about drainage blockages caused by encroachment and reiterated that similar drives had been conducted earlier in other areas. Gaikwad said, "This is part of our daily routine. If you look at our analytical data at the Encroachment department, it was pre-planned. Hyderi Chowk is not just a targeted one, an earlier similar drive was carried out at Shantinagar area."