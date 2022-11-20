Shraddha Walker's father claims entire Poonawala family is involved in his daughter's murder

Father of Shraddha Walker, a Maharashtra girl who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab in the national capital, on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for the accused while also suspecting a “love jihad” angle behind the incident. Shraddha's father has alleged that Aftab Amin’s family is also involved in the brutal murder of his daughter.

Speaking to India TV, Vikas Madan Walkar said, “I now think that the whole family is involved in this crime. They are now absconding. The police should question them too,’ said Shraddha’s father. On their behaviour, he said, “They didn’t even entertain us at their house when we had visited in a hope that they would try to explain Aftab about the situation involving Shraddha.”Saying so, the father demanded that Aftab is publicly hung and expressed concern over the Delhi Police not questioning Aftab’s family. Meanwhile, the Manikpur police (Palghar) probing the heinous murder said on Wednesday that the family of accused Aftab Amin has fled to an unknown location and is currently untraceable.