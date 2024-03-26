'Shri Ram' Written on Wall of Maharashtra Mosque in Beed, Police Initiate Investigation (Watch Video)

A wall of a mosque was vandalised in Maharashtra's , Beed with ‘Shri Ram’ written on it. The incident took place yesterday. The police on Monday registered a case in the incident where an unidentified person wrote a religious slogan on the wall of a prominent mosque in Maharashtra’s Beed district, triggering communal tension in the region.

#WATCH | 'Shri Ram' slogan was found written on the wall of a mosque in Maharashtra's Beed on 25th March



SDPO Dheeraj Kumar yesterday said, "A notorious man wrote 'Shri Ram' on the wall of Markaz masjid. FIR was lodged in the incident. The accused will be arrested soon." pic.twitter.com/3y2NHtNWo2 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

SDPO Dheeraj Kumar yesterday said, "A notorious man wrote 'Shri Ram' on the wall of Markaz masjid. FIR was lodged in the incident. The accused will be arrested soon. "In response, the police registered a case under section 295 of the Indian-Penal Code. Authorities have ensured strict action against the culprits. They have assured the community that action will be taken within 24 hours to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for the act of vandalism. Security has been beefed up around the mosque to prevent any further untoward incidents as tension mounts in the area.

