Sindhudurg Tragedy: Five Bodies Recovered, Two Missing After Seven Swept Away in Sea Off Velaghar Beach

Police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district have so far recovered five bodies among the seven who were swept away in the sea off Velaghar beach on Friday, October 3. The search for the two missing persons -- Irfan Kittur (36) and Zakir Maniar (13) -- is going on.

A 16-year-old was rescued by the search teams. The tragedy struck around 4 pm on Friday at the Shiroda-Velaghar beach in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. The beach is located more than 490 kilometers from Mumbai.

The victims belonged to two families, one from Sindhudurg's Kudal and another from Belagavi district in Karnataka.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane expressed grief over the deaths, stating that an unfortunate incident occurred. "Two to three people are still missing. The Fisheries Department is continuing the search using drones, and local fishermen are assisting the administration. I am in contact with the families regarding the incident. To prevent such incidents in the future, a lifeguard system will be implemented," he added.