Chhindwara Children Deaths: Dr Praveen Soni Detained After Death of 10 Children in MP Linked to Coldrif Cough Syrup

Chhindwara police detained doctor Praveen Soni after an FIR was filed over the death of 10 children caused by Coldrif cough syrup. According to the case, Soni allegedly prescribed the poisonous syrup to the parents. So far, 10 children have died in Madhya Pradesh district after consuming cough syrup. An FIR was filed against Dr. Praveen Soni and the Srisan company under BNS 276, BNS 105 and Section 27A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Also Read | After nine paediatric deaths; MP bans 'lethal' cough syrup, urges TN govt to initiate probe.

Acting Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Naresh Gunnade said the first suspected case of the infection was reported on August 24, followed by the first death on September 7. The initial symptoms included high fever and difficulty in urinating.

Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: In Parasia, police detained Dr. Praveen Soni after an FIR was filed over the death of 10 children caused by Coldrif cough syrup. The case involves Sresan Pharmaceutical and Dr. Soni, who illegally prescribed the syrup. They face charges under BNS 276,… pic.twitter.com/9IRmvxP2aj — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2025

Newly appointed Chhindwara Collector Harendra Narayan told PTI during the day that two doubtful syrups had been banned and their samples along with syrups collected from victims' homes, had been sent for testing.

According to paediatrician Dr Deepak Patel from the district hospital, a team from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, had surveyed the affected areas and collected samples, while a state health department team had sent water samples from the area to a Pune laboratory for tests.