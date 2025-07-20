SIT Probes Nashik Hotel in Alleged Honey Trap Case

A sensational honey trap scandal has emerged, implicating several current and former ministers, senior bureaucrats, and high-ranking officers, with the name of an Additional District Collector-level officer from Nashik also coming to light. The case, which has caused shockwaves across Maharashtra, saw a special investigation team (SIT) conduct a detailed raid on Saturday at a hotel allegedly owned by a former Congress local leader.

The investigation stems from a criminal case registered in Mumbai, where Prafull Raichand Lodha, a native of Pahur village in Jamner (Jalgaon district), was arrested from Sakinaka. Lodha is accused under the POCSO Act, rape, extortion, and fraud, with cases filed at Sakinaka Police Station on July 3 and Andheri MIDC on July 14. He was arrested on July 5.

The honey trap operation may have ensnared up to 72 prominent individuals, including administrative officers and political leaders. During a legislative session, Congress leader Nana Patole raised the issue and even submitted a pen drive as alleged proof. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed the claims, saying, “There’s neither any honey nor any trap.” Still, Patole stood firm, reiterating his accusations even after the Chief Minister’s denial.

Further investigation in Jalgaon, Jamner, and Pahur led to a property and financial audit of Lodha’s assets, including in-camera statements of key individuals. Officials reportedly seized a laptop, two pen drives, and electronic equipment during the raids. Lodha, who was once known as a Health Volunteer, is said to have been closely associated with a senior political figure.

In a parallel development, a special investigation team reportedly visited Nashik, where a hotel—believed to be a key location in the honey trap operation—was inspected. While unofficial reports suggest the hotel had links to high-profile coordination meetings, senior Nashik police officials have not confirmed these activities.

Additionally, attention has turned to a group of well-connected individuals in Nashik, often referred to as the "Golden Gang", known for brokering deals with bureaucrats and politicians. One shocking incident allegedly involved an Additional District Collector-level officer, who was invited to a hotel and honey-trapped, followed by a demand for crores of rupees.

Though a woman had filed a police complaint against the officer, she later withdrew the case. Similarly, two individuals linked to the same matter filed counter-complaints in Thane, which were also retracted after mutual settlement. As a result, no official police record currently exists, according to police