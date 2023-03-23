SIT to investigate Satara bogus mark sheet racket, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe a racket in Satara in which bogus mark sheets were sold to students to obtain admission to a local private medical college.

He also announced in the assembly the transfer of a deputy superintendent of police and another official for not investigating the racket properly.

Fadnavis said major corruption was involved in getting students admission based on bogus documents. He identified three people in this regard and said a thorough probe will be conducted to identify the culprits and punish them.

He claimed that even though Nilesh Mane provided all of the details, the police did not properly investigate the case. The investigation will look into the role of the deputy superintendent and another official, and the report will be ready in a month.

Jaykumar Gore, a BJP legislator, raised the issue in the House and named the medical institute that allegedly supplied fake mark sheets and migration certificates based on which admissions were obtained.