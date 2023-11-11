Sita temple in Yavatmal: A unique shrine without the idol of Lord Ram

In the Yavatmal district, a centuries-old shrine venerates the iconic single mother figure embodied by Goddess Sita, alongside her two sons, Luv and Kush. This devotion persists even as the nation anticipates the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, situated 900 kilometers away.

According to a report of TOI, What sets this temple apart is the celebration of single motherhood and the stark absence of idols of Lord Ram or his brother Lakshman, which usually completes the pantheon in all temples dedicated to the Ayodhya king.

A temple dedicated to Sita in Maharashtra has undergone renovation and reopened, drawing attention amid the upcoming consecration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Raveri shrine stands out as it uniquely celebrates single motherhood, being the only place of worship where idols of Sita and her twins are present without representations of Ram and Lakshman. Regarded as a symbol of strength for single mothers, especially widows in farming communities, the shrine has gained significance for its distinctive focus on Sita's role.