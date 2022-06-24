"Situation in Maharashtra should be immediately intervene" BJP's leader writes letter to governor

On the same day after the assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde called for a ban. He has taken Shiv Sena MLAs first to Surat and then to Guwahati. Shiv Sena and independent MLAs are getting them day by day. On the second day of the uprising, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was admitted to hospital with corona. He is expected to be discharged today.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar has written a letter to Governor Koshyari. Due to the unstable political situation in the state, decisions are being taken indiscriminately for the last two days, GRs are being removed. In a letter, Darekar has demanded that we should immediately intervene in this.

Due to the massive revolt in the Shiv Sena party, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed his desire to resign. It is learned from the media that he has also left his official residence. In such a situation, the authorities have started issuing one government order after another. More than 160 GRs have been issued in the last 48 hours. This kind of thing happening under the name of development projects is raising suspicions. The government, which has not taken a single decision for two and a half years, is approving crores of rupees. Therefore, Darekar has demanded that we should pay attention to this type.

Police transfers are also being planned. A government minister has been jailed for corruption. Darekar said in the letter that he was asking the governor to stop the misuse of government funds