Six MBBS interns from Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 1, 2022 07:11 PM 2022-12-01T19:11:39+5:30 2022-12-01T19:12:05+5:30
Six MBBS interns of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Nagpur have been suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student.
The action was taken after the junior student, who is studying in the first year of MBBS course, sent a video of alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee, the college official added. he suspended students were undergoing internship.
After receiving the video alongwith his complaint, the central committee directed the GMC&H administration to initiate action.
College Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye immediately issued orders suspending intership of the students and also asked them to vacate the hostel, the official said.
The anti-ragging committee of the college also lodged a complaint with Ajni police station but no First Information Report has been registered yet, police sources said.