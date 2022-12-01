Six MBBS interns from Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 1, 2022 07:11 PM 2022-12-01T19:11:39+5:30 2022-12-01T19:12:05+5:30

Six MBBS interns of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Nagpur have been suspended for allegedly ragging a ...

Six MBBS interns from Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging | Six MBBS interns from Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging

Six MBBS interns from Nagpur govt medical college suspended for ragging

Next

Six MBBS interns of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), Nagpur have been suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student.

The action was taken after the junior student, who is studying in the first year of MBBS course, sent a video of alleged ragging to the Central Anti-Ragging Committee, the college official added. he suspended students were undergoing internship.

After receiving the video alongwith his complaint, the central committee directed the GMC&H administration to initiate action.

College Dean Dr Raj Gajbhiye immediately issued orders suspending intership of the students and also asked them to vacate the hostel, the official said.

The anti-ragging committee of the college also lodged a complaint with Ajni police station but no First Information Report has been registered yet, police sources said.

Open in app
Tags : Government medical college and hospital Government medical college and hospital Nagpur Mbbs