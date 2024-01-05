Slain BJP Official Sana Khan's Phones Remain Missing, Mother Seeks Inquiry

Nagpur: The death of BJP official Sana Khan remains shrouded in mystery five months after her alleged murder.

While police recovered a mobile phone and laptop from the home of prime suspect Amit Sahu in Madhya Pradesh, questions linger around the fate of two other phones belonging to Khan.

Khan's mother, Mehroonissa, raised concerns, stating that her daughter possessed three phones of which only one has been found. She urged police to search for the missing devices, suspecting they might hold crucial evidence.

Sahu allegedly killed Khan in Jabalpur in August over a financial dispute and disposed of her body in the Hirna River with the help of accomplices. During interrogation, Sahu claimed he gave all four of Khan's phones to an associate, Dharmendra, for destruction. However, police found only one phone at Sahu's mother's home, raising doubts about his statement.

Cyber experts are currently examining the recovered phone and laptop. Sources report finding photos and contact numbers, potentially belonging to Khan.

Mehroonissa expressed anguish over the missing phones, believing they were deliberately concealed by the accused. She questioned the whereabouts of the two devices and criticized the haphazard investigation.

Nagpur police, who had registered two separate cases against Sahu, took him into custody through a production warrant on December 30th and began their investigation. However, they have only managed to locate one phone so far.

Sahu's alleged history of misleading investigators adds further complications to the case. Initially, he claimed giving all four phones to Dharmendra. The discovery of one phone at his own home casts doubt on his story, prompting Khan's family to demand a thorough inquiry.