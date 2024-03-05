Smoking Aboard Aircraft: Passenger Arrested by Mumbai Police for Lighting 'Beedi' Onboard Flight

Mumbai, March 5: A 42-year-old passenger was arrested by Sahar Police in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 5, for lighting a 'beedi' onboard a flight. The passenger, identified as Mohammed Fakruddin Mohammed Ammruddin, has been sent to judicial custody. The case was registered under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant section of the Aircraft Act, said Sahar Police.

The event unfolded on an Indigo flight en route to Mumbai when Mohammed Ammruddin, who was traveling to Saudi Arabia for employment, decided to smoke a beedi inside the aircraft's lavatory. Despite clearing security checks at Delhi airport with the beedi and lighter concealed in his pants pocket, his actions were promptly discovered by the flight's security in-charge.

Upon the flight's arrival in Mumbai, the cabin crew detained Ammruddin, preventing him from continuing his journey to Saudi Arabia. His arrest by the Sahar police under the Indian Penal Code for endangering lives and the Aircraft Act highlights the severity of his actions.