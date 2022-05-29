Sneak peek into Ranveer Singh's preparation for IPL 2022 final

As the IPL 2022 finale is scheduled for today, actor Ranveer Singh who will be performing at the closing ceremony of the gala event, shared a short video of his dancing preparation, on his social media account, on Sunday.

The 'Padmaavat' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a small video where he could be seen practising, as he will be performing in the finale. Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Capacity Crowd? .... Just bring it! Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar today at 6.25 pm.#TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL @iplt20"

The comment section was flooded with fire emoticons, as fans and admirers are overjoyed after seeing Ranveer's oomph dance practice. Actor Arjun Kapoor also wrote, "Nacho nacho baba."

The final match of the Tata IPL 2022 will take place today, that is, on Sunday, May 29. The match will take place in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh appeared in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' on the work front lately. He is currently filming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', a film directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt. The movie will be released in theatres in February of next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor