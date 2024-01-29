'Sneha Kaksha' to be Built in Vidhan Sabha for Maratha Citizens Living Abroad: Deputy Speaker Dr Neelam Gorhe

Mumbai: Efforts will be made to pursue the overseas Marathi folk who have signed MoUs with the state government for business in Maharashtra. In addition, they will meet at the Deputy Speaker's office every Tuesday and Wednesday of the week from 4 to 8 p.m. to resolve their various issues, for which a room will be set up, Maharashtra State Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe said.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe was addressing the ongoing Vishwa Marathi Sammelan-2024 at CIDCO in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, January 27. Guardian Minister of Marathi Language and School Education and Mumbai (City) Deepak Kesarkar was present on the occasion.

Deputy Speaker Gorhe said that when she first visited the memorial in Panipat, she came to know that Marathi people live in five nearby districts. Marathi people at home and abroad should come together. There should be platforms like Marathi Mandals to address many cultural issues faced by Marathi people abroad and help each other. When in London, she visited the memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar. There, she found that the books written by Ambedkar were not available for reading. She said that people should take the initiative to have many Marathi books in the library to preserve our culture and history.

"I want to know about the laws regarding the safety and empowerment of women in different countries as we have been working for women empowerment through the Stree Aadhar Kendra for the last several years," She stated.

In the temples on the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, there is no lighting of lamps and flowers on festivals. For this, she said, such places will be identified through historical researchers and lights will be installed there. The Deputy Speaker appealed to the history lovers and Shiva lovers who know such places to inform about it.