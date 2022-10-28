Social worker, politician Sanjeev Sane dies in Thane
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 28, 2022 07:34 PM 2022-10-28T19:34:58+5:30 2022-10-28T19:36:04+5:30
The Vice President of Maharashtra unit of Swaraj Abhiyan and social worker Sanjeev Sane died on morning after battling cancer for the last two years.
Sane, who started his career with Rashtra Seva Dal, was the Aam Aadmi Party candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The last rites were performed at central crematorium here, the family member said.