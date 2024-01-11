Society Meeting Turns Violent in Thane: Building Secretary, Wife Assaulted by Residents in Dombivli

A gruesome incident has come to light in Maharashtra's Thane. According to the complaint filed by the complainant Sadanand Salian at the Ramnagar Police Station, he and his wife were reportedly assaulted by the family in their building in Thakurli East. It is understood that the accused family threatened to kill Sadanand's family.

According to the information revealed in the complaint, Sadanand Salian has been living in this building for the past 10 years. Recently, he had accepted the post of building secretary. On January 6, a meeting was held on the terrace of the building due to the water problem in the building for the last four months. In the meeting, Sadanand Salian and Ujala Ankush Patil had a minor argument, after which Salian was attacked and beaten up by Ujala, his wife Amrita, and his brother Rohit Patil.

When Salian's wife tried to intervene, her clothes were torn off, and she was abused in obscene language. Bricks and wooden frames were also thrown at the Salian couple by pushing them to the staircase of the building. Sadanand has complained to the police that Salian's wife was seriously injured during the scuffle.

I am residing at Thakurli East Thane 421201. A Local Family is giving us life threatening. They beat me and my wife on 06th Jan. On 07th i filed an FIR in Dombivli Ram Nagar Police station. No one came to arrest them. Please Help🙏 pic.twitter.com/aP99tK48oq — Sadanand Salian (@SadanandSalian2) January 8, 2024

The said case is understood to have happened on January 6, 2024. In this regard, Salian shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and tagged the police along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to the mention in the complaint and the video seen on Salian's account, when Salian went to the hospital for his wife's treatment, the accused Patil family also vandalised Salian's bike.