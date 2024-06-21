Solapur Factory Blast: Fire Destroys Firecrackers Worth 40 Lakhs Near Ghari Village (Watch Video)

A significant explosion occurred at a firecracker factory near Ghari village in Barshi taluka on Friday morning. According to preliminary information from the Pangri police, there were no casualties reported, but firecrackers worth Rs 40 lakhs were destroyed. The factory, owned by Yunnus Musabhai Mulani and located six kilometers from Kuslamb village, caught fire and exploded at around 10 am.

The explosion was so powerful that it was felt six kilometers away. Fortunately, the Welcome Fire Works factory had been closed for two days due to rain and the Vat Paurnima, and as a result, the usual 15 women laborers who work there daily were not present, preventing any loss of life.

Solapur Blast: A huge explosion occurred in a firecracker factory located just a short distance from Ghari village in Barshi taluka. 🔥



Upon receiving the information, fire brigade vehicles promptly arrived at the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing. The police have also reached the site to manage the situation and investigate the cause of the explosion.