Solapur: Four animals succumb to lumpy skin disease in single day, 18 animals affected

The district is witnessing a surge in the cases of lumpy skin disease among animals. On Wednesday, June 21, four animals succumbed to the disease, while 18 others were affected on the same day. Initially, it appeared that the situation regarding lumpy skin disease was improving, but unfortunately, the disease has resurfaced and started spreading once again.

Maharashtra, along with the rest of the country, is grappling with this recurring outbreak of lumpy skin disease. Numerous locations within the district have reported cases of animals contracting the disease, causing distress among local farmers.

The prevalence of this disease has caused significant alarm among livestock farmers, as numerous animals have been infected. The state experienced a widespread outbreak of lumpy disease among animals last year, resulting in a considerable loss of livestock.

To curb its spread, a substantial number of animals were vaccinated throughout the state. However, the concerning issue is that the number of animals affected by lumpy disease is once again on the rise. This resurgence has sparked renewed apprehension among herdsmen, who are now facing the daunting task of safeguarding their animals from this debilitating disease.

Lumpy Disease Situation: