Some people did not like certain parts of Anand Dighe biopic: Eknath Shinde

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed that his mentor, the late Anand Dighe, successfully established a community without holding any official position, creating a notable legacy. Speaking at the muhurat of Dharamveer-2, the second part of a biopic on Dighe, a hugely popular Shiv Sena leader in the Thane belt, Shinde, without naming anyone, said some people did not like the way certain events were depicted in the first part titled Dharamveer Mukkam Post.

However, circumstances are such now that whether one likes it or not we are the deciding authority, he asserted. Ours is the full and final decision and we are going ahead with what we feel is right, Shinde said. A charismatic leader, Dighe led the Shiv Sena in the Thane-Palghar region and surrounding areas with his unique approach, earning a substantial following among the public and unwavering loyalty from local leaders.

Expressing gratitude to the actors and artists who played a role in the initial release in May of the previous year, Shinde acknowledged that it not only boosted Dighe's global recognition but also garnered 17 awards, highlighting its success. Multiple films will have to be made to encompass all the achievements of the late leader, Shinde claimed.

Shinde said he was walking on the path shown by Dighe and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray and was ensuring his government used satta, sampati aur adhikaar (government, wealth and power) for the benefit of citizens. Recalling that Dighe had donate a silver brick for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept his promise and the grand place of worship will be inaugurated on January 22.

