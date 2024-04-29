Some Shiv Sena MLAs from Uddhav Thackeray Group in Touch with Eknath Shinde, Claims Uday Samant

The Shiv Sena Thackeray group held a meeting in Ratnagiri town on Sunday. BJP leader Nilesh Rane and minister Uday Samant claimed that not many people came to the meeting. Samant has further claimed that out if 13 MLAs from the Thackeray group, 5-6 are in touch with Eknath Shinde.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Stalemate Continues On 5 Seats, Congress Scrambles For Mumbai North Candidate



"In Ratnagiri city, Mahayuti candidate Narayan Rane's campaign meetings have been held ward-wise. Each meeting was attended by a large number of office-bearers. Ratnagiri district will give the same vote share as Sindhudurg district. We will send Narayan Rane to the Lok Sabha," Samant said.

"If you look at the situation of the meeting held yesterday (UBT group's meeting), the real question was how many chairs were empty," Samant said. He also spoke on the issue of Ratnagiri Refinery, which has been one of the heated issues in the area. Referring to the Thackeray group, Samant said, "On the one hand, you write to the central government to build a refinery. Your MLAs support the refinery while your MPs oppose it. What exactly is your role?" Samant further commented, "The Thackeray group has 13 MLAs, out of which 5-6 MLAs are in touch with Eknath Shinde, 2-3 MPs are also in touch. Eknath Shinde will announce the Shiv Sena's candidate for the remaining seats today or tomorrow."