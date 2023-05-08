Son kills father over doubts on wife's character in Pune

A disturbing incident has been reported from Mulshi taluka in Pune district, where a son has reportedly murdered his father. The father had expressed doubts about his wife's character and was returning home drunk every day.

On Saturday night in the Kumbheri area of Mulshi taluka, a murder case was registered at Paud police station after a son allegedly killed his father. The victim, Sambhaji Budan Shinde, aged 58, was identified as the victim, and his son Ajay Sambhaji Shinde has been taken into police custody.

As per the police report, the victim, Sambhaji, was an alcoholic who frequently accused his wife of being unfaithful. In response to his father's actions, Ajay Shinde got furious and kicked Sambhaji, ultimately causing his death by hitting his head with a large stone.

After receiving information about the murder, the Paud police quickly responded and reached the crime scene. They arrested the accused, and currently, they are conducting further investigations into the incident.