Son of tempo driver ranks first in MPSC exams

The results of the state service examination conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) have been announced and Pramod Chowgule of Sangli has bagged the first position in the state. The commission ended the interview program of eligible students on Friday (29) and announced the results of the examination within a few hours. This is the first time in the history of the commission that the results have been announced so fast. MPSC conducted pre-service examination for 200 posts on 21st March 2021. After that the main examination of eligible candidates was held from 4th to 6th December 2021. Interviews of eligible candidates were conducted in April. Friday was the last day of the interview. The commission announced the final results just hours after the interviews. Pramod Chowgule came first, Nitesh Kadam second, Rupali Mane third, Shubham Jadhav and Ajinkya Jadhav fourth and fifth respectively.

Due to covid exams were delayed. This created an atmosphere of dissatisfaction among the students. But the interviews took place in April, after the main exams in December. Results are announced three to four months after the interview. However, the commission announced the results within hours. This was a big shock to the candidates. The result of the state service examination was announced on the website of the commission.

In the last state service examination, I had missed the opportunity by one mark. Therefore, I got this success after studying hard again. I am a BE Mechanical and have worked for Bharat Petroleum Company for four years. I was preparing for MPSC along with UPSC. My father is a tempo driver and my mother is a housewife. - Pramod Chowgule

Prasad Chowgule had bagged the first position in the previous state service examination of MPSC. This year, Pramod Chowgule got the first number. Prasad Chowghule is the brother-in-law of Pramod Chowgule.