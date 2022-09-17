Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal collaborate with singers Ammy Virk, Asees Kaur

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have collaborated with singers Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur for a project.

On Saturday, Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared a promo video of the project. As per the announcement, it seems like the celebrities have joined hands for a music video titled 'Blockbuster', created by Dhamaka Records.

"BLOCKBUSTER..coming soon... tayyar ho?" Sonakshi captioned the clip.

As soon as Sonakshi dropped the video, fans chimed in the comment section to express their excitement.

"Can't wait," a social media user commented.

"Is it a music video?" another one asked.

Sonakshi is currently in news for her rumoured relationship with Zaheer. Recently, Sonakshi's close friend and actor Varun Sharma posted a picture of the actress with Zaheer.

In the image, the two were seen sharing smiles.

"Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi," Varun captioned the post, hinting that Sonakshi is dating Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer will also be seen together in a film titled 'Double XL'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor