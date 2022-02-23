'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' was a game-changer for me: Nushrratt Bharuccha

As 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' completed four years since it was released, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha turned nostalgic and shared how the film helped her gain recognition in the industry.

"Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety was my first film to enter the 100-crore club. Whenever I see the film or come across anything related to the film, I get super nostalgic of the time we were shooting in Delhi and Rishikesh," she said.

She added, "After the film, people no more saw me as just the 'Punchama girl' -- they recognised me by my name. Looking back now it feels, the film was truly a game-changer for me. I feel grateful to see the way things have panned out now."

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

