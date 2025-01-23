South Central Railway Running Nanded-Prayagraj Special Trains for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The South Central Railway (SCR) is operating special trains on the Nanded and Prayagraj Chauki routes to facilitate pilgrims travelling to the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. According to PRO Rajesh Shinde, the services include the Nanded-Patna-Nanded and Kachiguda-Patna-Kachiguda routes, ensuring convenience for devotees.

Foreign Couple who travelled on the Kumbh Mela special train run by SCR shares their experience about the journey.

Foreign Couple who travelled on the Kumbh Mela special train run by SCR share their experience about the journey#KumbhRailSeva2025#MahaKumbh2025@RailMinIndia@arunjainir@drmsecunderabadpic.twitter.com/cD6ExeAGwf — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) January 23, 2025

Train Schedule:

Nanded-Patna Special (07721):

This train will depart from Nanded on January 22 at 11 PM. It will travel via Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, and Danapur, reaching Patna on January 24 at 10:30 AM.

Also Read | Central Railway To Run Special AC Trains Between Mumbai-Ahmedabad for Coldplay Concert at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Return: The Patna-Nanded Special (07722) will depart from Patna on January 24 at 3:30 PM, arriving in Nanded on January 26 at 4:30 AM.

Kachiguda-Patna via Nanded Special (07725):

This train will leave Kachiguda on January 25 at 4:45 PM. It will travel through Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, and will reach Patna on January 27 at 10:30 AM.

Return: Train (07726) will depart from Patna on January 27 at 11:30 AM and will reach Kachiguda on January 29 at 7 AM.