South Mumbai: Fire breaks out at eatery in Kala Ghoda, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at an eatery in Kala Ghoda area of south Mumbai early on Friday, officials said. The blaze erupted in some scrap material kept at the cafe located on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 3.45 am, they said.

Nobody was injured in the fire and it was doused within 15-20 minutes, a civic official said. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, chimney, furniture and scrap material of the eatery, according to a fire brigade official.The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

In an similar incident, Panic gripped in Chandigarh’s Sector-34 market after a fire broke out at an eatery on Wednesday. The fire, suspected to have erupted due to a short-circuit, engulfed the eatery, Pav Bhaji Express, within minutes, causing loss worth over ₹2 lakh. The shop’s interiors, cooking tools and equipment and consumables were completely gutted. The workers escaped injury by rushing out in time.