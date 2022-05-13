Special PMLA court rejects Anil Deshmukh's application seeking treatment in a private hospital

Special PMLA court rejected Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's application seeking treatment in a private hospital. Court said that he should continue his treatment at JJ hospital.

Deshmukh, who is lodged in jail in a Rs 100 crore recovery case had sought permission for medical treatment at a private hospital. However, the PMLA court rejected the request. Instead of a private hospital, the court has directed to perform shoulder surgery in JJ hospital.

The ED had objected to Anil Deshmukh being treated at a private hospital. Deshmukh does not need immediate surgery on his dislocated shoulder after a medical examination. The ED had submitted a report in the court that such surgeries and specialist doctors are also available at JJ Hospital. On the basis of the report, the ED had strongly opposed Deshmukh's request for treatment in a private hospital. Taking note of the report, Special Judge Rahul Rokade rejected the request.