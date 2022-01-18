Special PMLA court rejects default bail plea of Anil Deshmukh

The Special PMLA Court on Tuesday rejected default bail plea of Maharashtra former home minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with the corruption charges levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh had filed the application for default bail. Today's hearing was held before Special PMLA Court Judge RN Rodke.

He argued in his plea that though the agency had filed a charge-sheet against him, the court had not taken cognisance of it, and, therefore, he should be granted default bail.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering against Deshmukh in a case of recovery of Rs 100 crore by former Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh. Deshmukh was arrested in the same case. The state government has set up a commission headed by retired High Court Justice Kailash Chandiwal to probe the allegations made by Parambir.

On the other hand, during the inquiry before the Chandiwal Commission, suspended police officer Sachin Waze did not make any financial demands when Anil Deshmukh was the Home Minister. He also said that he did not take any money from any bar owner.