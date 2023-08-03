Special SIT to be formed to probe if sudden glorification of Aurangzeb deliberate: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, announced that if necessary, a special Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be established to look into whether the sudden glorification of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb by some individuals in the state was intentional.

Speaking in the state assembly in response to a calling attention notice by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, Fadnavis who holds the home portfolio, said Aurangzeb can never be a role model for the Indian Muslims. If there are heroes, they are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and APJ Abdul Kalam. Why should there be glorification of Aurangzeb suddenly? Is it deliberate? he asked.

We will probe this and we are getting information from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Intelligence Bureau (IB). If necessary, we will set up a dedicated SIT to probe this, he said. Fadnavis said communal flare-ups were not good for the development and progress of Maharashtra. Rane demanded an SIT probe into the incidents of glorification of Aurangzeb.