Special ST buses to run to Pachmarhi from Feb 10

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will run special buses from Ganeshpeth main bus terminal to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh from February 10 to 19 on account of the Mahadev pilgrimage.

Many devotees from Maharashtra and neighbouring states travel to Pachmarhi (Mahadev) for the pilgrimage. As a result, MSRTC has made plans to run special buses in the interest of devotees.

MSRTC buses will depart Nagpur for Pachmarhi at 4.00, 4.30, 5.00, 5.30, 6.00, 6.15, 6.30, 7.00, 7.15, 7.30, 8.00, 8.15, 8.30, 9.00, 9.30, 9.45, 10.00, 10.30, and 11.00.