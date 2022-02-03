SSC HSC Exam: Board exam to be held offline, check out guidelines

The Maharashtra State Board of Education has given important information that the 10th (SSC) and 12th (HSC) examinations will be held offline. The important thing is that students will be given more time for exams. State Board of Education Chairman Sharad Gosavi has given this information in a press conference. So far this year, 14 lakh 72 thousand 562 students of class XII and 16 lakh 25 thousand 311 students of class X have been registered for the examination.

Find out the rules for 10th, 12th offline exams.

Increased time to write the paper

This year, 10th and 12th class students will get extra time to write papers. This important decision has been taken due to the fact that online learning has reduced the writing practice of the students. 15 minutes extra time for a question paper of 40 to 60 marks and half an hour more for solving a question paper with more than 70 marks.

If a student is covid infected during the examination, the student may be given a paper on the subject again in the supplementary examination. The supplementary examination may take place in the month of July. There will also be an opportunity to take the oral exam twice.

Vaccination is not mandatory

Students will not be required to be vaccinated for the exam. However, parents should get their child vaccinated as soon as possible. It is known that 60 to 65 per cent of 10th and 12th standard students have been vaccinated in the state.

Examination centers and arrangements

A maximum of 25 students will be seated in the examination hall for the examination. The nearest examination center will be provided to the student. The examination center will be set up in the same school if there are more students in the school.