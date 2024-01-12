Stagnant Water Fountain in Thane Park Poses Mosquito-borne Disease Threat, Residents Demand Action

A water fountain in Thane's Sahayog Mandir Path garden near Naupada has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, posing a potential health risk to children. The abandoned fountain, covered in algae and debris, collects stagnant water, creating an ideal environment for mosquito larvae.

Residents expressed concerns after several children playing in the park contracted high fevers in the past two weeks. Doctors confirmed mosquito bites as the culprit. Mahendra Mone, a Naupada resident, wrote to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, urging immediate action to address the issue.

The authorities must take the matter seriously and take steps to repair the fountain as soon as possible,” Mone told LokmatTimes.com. “In the meantime, I urge parents to keep their children away from the fountain. My granddaughter suffered from extreme fever due to this. Children from age group 1 to 6 years are being a prime victims of this, informed Mone.

Naupada residents told that there is no usage of this fountain and hence all the water should be removed from it. They told that water bottles, tobacco etc. Are being dumped inside the fountain deteriorating the water quality. Till now, no TMC officials have visited the spot. However, TMC Commissioner Bangar has instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary action.