State Election Commission announces dates for Maharashtra's Gram Panchayat Polls

In the coming year, India is gearing up for crucial elections, with Lok Sabha elections set to take place. Following that, state assembly elections are also scheduled to be held in the coming months. Before these elections, another significant electoral event is on the horizon.

The State Election Commission has announced the upcoming elections. On November 5, 2023, elections will be held for a total of 2,359 gram panchayats across the state, including 2,950 seats for members of GPs and by-elections for 130 sarpanch posts.

The model code of conduct has come into force today in the areas of the respective gram panchayats. Candidates can file their nomination papers from October 16 to 20, 2023. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 23, 2023. Nominations can be withdrawn by 3 p.m. on October 25, 2023. Election symbols will be distributed on the same day.

According to reports, voting will be conducted from 7.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on November 5, 2023. The vote-counting process is scheduled for November 6, 2023. However, in the Naxal-affected areas of Gadchiroli and Gondia, voting will take place from 7.30 am to 3 pm, with the vote counting scheduled for November 7, 2023.