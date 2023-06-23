State govt introduces nine new RTOs, enhances transport department's efficiency

The state government has established nine new Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). To implement this, the Home Department issued an order on Friday to convert nine sub-regional transport offices in the state into RTOs. The newly created RTOs include Pimpri-Chinchwad, Satara, Borivali, and Ahmednagar.

A total of nine sub-regional transport offices (RTOs) in the state have been converted into RTOs, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Vasai (in Palghar district), Chandrapur, Akola, Borivali, and Satara. As a result, some sub-regional transport offices that were previously under certain RTOs have undergone changes. The Baramati sub-regional office is now part of the Pune RTO. Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur, previously under Pune, now have separate RTOs. Under the Solapur RTO, there is an additional sub-regional office in Akluj. Consequently, there have been structural changes in other RTOs as well.

The state government has approved the revised framework for the jurisdiction of the Transport Office. This development has paved the way for long-awaited promotions that had been stalled within the transport department. As a result, Sub-Regional Transport Officers who were awaiting promotion will now assume the role of Regional Transport Officers.

New RTOs in the state include: