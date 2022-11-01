State transport bus catches fire in Amravati, no casualties reported
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 1, 2022 07:31 PM 2022-11-01T19:31:54+5:30 2022-11-01T19:32:46+5:30
The Maharashtra state transport bus, carrying 35 passengers caught fire in Pimpalvihar, Amravati. All 35 passengers who were onboard are safe. Local media reports that traffic on Amravati-Nagpur National Highway has been blocked for an hour.
According to reports, the driver noticed the fire and alerted the passengers who alighted the vehicle within minutes. Later, the fire department was informed about the incident.