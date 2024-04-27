‘Stop and Smell the Roses’: Anand Mahindra Mesmerized by Igatpuri’s Mt Kalsubai, Shares Video

Renowned industrialist and Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, recently shared a captivating video showcasing the beauty of Mt. Kalsubai near Igatpuri, Maharashtra. The location, situated close to Mahindra's Engine Factory, left Mahindra mesmerized, prompting him to reflect on the importance of appreciating life's simple joys.

Located near Igatpuri, close to Mahindra's Engine Factory, Mt. Kalsubai is the highest peak in Maharashtra, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Despite frequent visits to Igatpuri, Mahindra confessed to never having heard of this hidden gem until now.

Also Read | 'Mera gaon, mera Gukesh': Anand Mahindra on chess Grandmaster's winning the game.

68-year-old industrialist took X (formerly known as Twitter) said in a message accompanying the video, "This is Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra near Igatpuri, Near our Engine Factory. I’ve been to Igatpuri several times but never heard about this place & its beauty. Let alone visiting it. We definitely need to take time in life to 'Stop & smell the roses.'"

This is Mt. Kalsubai in Maharashtra near Igatpuri, Near our Engine Factory.



I’ve been to Igatpuri several times but never heard about this place & its beauty. Let alone visiting it.



We definitely need to take time in life to “Stop & smell the roses.”

pic.twitter.com/6pzbD5Appy — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 27, 2024

Kalsubai is the highest peak in Maharashtra and its height is 1646 meters above sea level and approximately 900 meters above the base of Bari village. The trek offers views of many famous forts like Alang, Madan, and Kulang. Ladders are mounted on the hard rocks. So it takes almost two to three hours to climb this peak.