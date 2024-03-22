Stray Dog Nuisance Continues: Man Chased by Stray Dogs in Thane’s Prestige Garden Complex

Stray dog attacks are on rise in Thane. Residents concerned about safety due to daily incidents. Recent CCTV footage shows senior citizen chased by dogs near Nitin Company signal. Similar incidents reported in Saket Complex, Kopri, Manpada, and Kanchanpushp Complex on Ghodbunder Road. Residents criticize TMC for inadequate measures in handling stray dog situation.

Sandeep Patil, a resident from Prestige Garden told LokmatTimes.com, “We have had repeated problems of stray dogs in our complex. Recently a retired gentleman was again attacked by stray dogs. We request TMC to kindly take action against the street dogs in our complex.” Sharad Chheda whose granddaughter was bitten by these stray dogs in the complex a couple of months back ago told LokmatTimes.com, “There should be a law made in the parliament to protect human beings from stray dogs. Public awareness should be created regarding this topic as it takes a toll on the mental well-being of a person. Residential complexes, municipal corporations, and even the government should coordinate with each other to find a solution to the stray dog nuisance.”

Thanekars have repeatedly written to the TMC and shared on Twitter about the fear caused by stray dog attacks. Residents of all ages, including children, the elderly, and office workers, feel unsafe in their community due to the threat of such attacks. Over the past four weeks, there have been over 12 reported incidents of dog bites in Kanchanpushpa complex on Ghodbandar road, averaging one attack per week.

