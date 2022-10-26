Sugar mills in Maharashtra expected to start crushing by Nov 10

The Sugar mills in Maharashtra are expected to start sugarcane crushing with full capacity around November 10. Generally the crushing season starts in mid-October.

The crushing, the first stage in the sugar production, was delayed this year as the prolonged monsoon has delayed cane harvest, the official told PTI.

The estimated sugarcane production in the state may reach 1,343 lakh tons against 1,321 lakh tons in 2021-22 season. The sugar production may rise up to 138 lakh tons against 137 lakh tons last year, the official said.