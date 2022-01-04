Sumona Chakravarti contracts COVID-19

Actor Sumona Chakravarti, best known for her comic performance in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Sumona took to Instagram and gave fans her health update.

She wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested."

Earlier, actors like Prem Chopra, Delnaaz Irani, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, and producer Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for the deadly virus.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor