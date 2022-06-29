Sunil Prabhu moves SC, challenges Maha Guv's order to CM Thackeray to prove majority

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Shiv Sena-Nationlaist Congress Party-Congress to take a floor test and prove its majority on June 30 (Thursday).

A letter to the effect was issued to the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary by the Raj Bhavan late Tuesday soon after a delegation of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the Governor and urged him for immediate directions to the MVA to prove its majority.

After which Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu moved to Supreme Court challenging the Governor’s direction to CM Uddhav Thackeray to conduct a floor test to prove majority support for MVA government in the Assembly by 5 pm tomorrow.

It is learned that senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi will argue on behalf of Shiv Sena chief Sunil Prabhu against the governor's directive of floor test.

